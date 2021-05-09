LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a fatal shooting in the city.

They said officers were called to a parking lot about 4:45 a.m. Sunday after they received reports of an injured person inside a trailer.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know the man’s name or age but believe he was in his early 30s.

They said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

