GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A North Texas mayor has submitted his resignation following his third driving while intoxicated arrest.

Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett had been arrested on April 25 on a DWI charge, which had initially been a class B misdemeanor.

The charge was upgraded to a felony on May 3 after Granbury police confirmed Hulett had been convicted twice for DWI, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

In his resignation letter, Hulett did not mention his arrest but wrote he was “truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years.”

Hulett was first elected as mayor in 2013. His current term was set to expire next year.

Granbury, which has nearly 11,000 residents, is located about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Fort Worth.

