FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A man is facing charges after police say he tried to stab a security guard at an Islamic center in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police said officers responded to a report of a man with a knife at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a suspect later identified as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church tried to stab the guard and then pointed the knife at several people while leaving. No one was injured.

Lincoln has been charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct, the department said in a post on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, issued a statement Sunday urging Washington, D.C.-area mosques to step up security measures for their end-of-Ramadan activities in light of the attack.

“We stand in solidarity with the Dar Al Hijrah community,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement. “No community should feel unsafe or intimidated as they carry out their religious obligations.”

