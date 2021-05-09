CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man was fatally shot by police in Tennessee who were responding to a shooting, officials said.

Clarksville police were sent to a home around 8 p.m. Saturday in response to a domestic disturbance involving a shooting, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

A man reportedly came out of the home and fired shots when officers arrived, the TBI said in a news release. Officers returned fire, hitting Adonis Traughber, 54, the release said. Traughber died at a hospital.

No officers were injured. The officers involved were not identified.

The TBI is investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.