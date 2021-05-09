CODY, Wyo. (AP) - The owner of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns, cash and other valuables stolen from a rural Wyoming home is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

It was by far the biggest theft in the area in the last 30 years, Park County Sheriff Scott Seward said.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t publicly identified the theft victim offering the reward. Sheriff’s officials heard about the burglary 30 miles southwest of Cody on Feb. 28 and believe it happened in the previous month, the Cody Enterprise reported.

Over 90 firearms were taken including shotguns, rifles and pistols. They included two Abbiatico & Salvinelli engraved shotguns worth more than $10,000 each; three Fratelli Poli, hand engraved, side by side shotguns worth over $15,000 each; and numerous other shotguns worth over $5,000 each.

Other items stolen included around $200,000 in cash, gold and silver coins worth over $60,000, a Rolex watch, range finders, thermal and night vision scopes, spotting scopes and crossbows.

