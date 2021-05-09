LAWNDALE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff says a 2-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday.

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said a call came in about the shooting just before 10 a.m., TV station WBTV reported.

The child was seriously injured and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital, Norman said.

The call came in as a reported drive-by shooting, but deputies haven’t concluded that that was the nature of the incident, the station reported.

“It is extremely a fluid case, and it’s changing rapidly,” Norman said.

The shooting happened in the small town of Lawndale, about 60 miles west of Charlotte.

