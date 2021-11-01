President Biden and other big-name Democrats are rallying supporters to turn out for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, with Election Day just a day away.

Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others took to social media in out a last-minute, get-out-the-vote message to help Mr. McAuliffe, who is neck and neck with Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor. They also expressed support for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is up for reelection.

“Virginia and New Jersey, there are only a few days left to get out the vote and help elect Terry McAuliffe, Phil Murphy, and other Democrats up and down the ballot,” Mr. Biden tweeted.

Ms. Harris posted a video of herself talking about the importance of both races and her experience campaigning for Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Murphy.

“I’ve been in Virginia hanging out with Terry McAuliffe,” Ms. Harris said. “We got to do what we can to make sure those two governors and Democrats up and down the ballots, this Tuesday, that they get elected.”

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams added her voice to the 11th-hour push.

“Let’s go vote. Let’s get it done. Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala, Mark Herring, November 2. Vote early. Vote now. Get it done,” Ms. Abrams said in a video posted to Twitter.

New Jersey and Virginia will hold gubernatorial elections on Tuesday, though the race between Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin is expected to be a tougher path for Democrats.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison encouraged people to bring others to the polls with them to cast their ballot for Mr. McAuliffe.

“Virginia, tomorrow is your chance to make a change by voting for folks like Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats on the ballot,” Mr. Harrison tweeted. “Get to the polls as early as you can - and bring a few friends!”

Mr. McAuliffe was joined by several heavy-hitting Democrats who stumped for the former governor in the final stretch of the campaign. Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris campaigned for Mr. McAuliffe last week.

Several prominent Black politicians also took to the trail over the weekend to bolster Mr. McAuliffe‘s support, as polls indicate him struggling with Black voters.

Mr. McAuliffe is joined on the Democratic ticket with lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who is running for a third term.

Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin are splitting support at 48%, according to an Emerson College/Nexstar poll.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-23, surveyed 875 very likely Virginia voters and had an error margin of +/-3.2%.

Early voting closed Saturday. Polls open at 6 a.m. close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

