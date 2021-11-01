Former President Donald Trump on Monday told Virginia voters to get out and vote for Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in a statement that says “perverts” are running ads that try to divide the pair.

Mr. Trump said he remains concerned about election security in Virginia, a state he lost in 2020, but the “way you beat it is to flood the system and get out and vote” on Tuesday.

“Get out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!” Mr. Trump, who is banned from Twitter, said in a statement through his Save America political action committee.

Mr. Trump appeared to be referring to television ads that suggest Mr. Youngkin doesn’t want anything to do with Mr. Trump and the ex-president is “phoning it in” for the Republican candidate even as high-profile Democrats rally in person alongside Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, who is trying to get his old job back as governor.

The race is considered deadlocked heading into Election Day.

Mr. Trump said Fox News shouldn’t be running the ads in question. He said they give the wrong impression of a rift between himself and Mr. Youngkin.

“Importantly, this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies. Especially when it comes to the important subject of education,” Mr. Trump said. “The reason the Fake News and perverts are working overtime is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote.”

“Remember this, Glenn Youngkin is a good man, a hardworking man, a successful man,” Mr. Trump said. “He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education, and many other very good things.”

