Republican Glenn Youngkin ended his gubernatorial campaign with a hopeful message in Loudoun County, pitching Virginia voters a new path under GOP leadership.

Mr. Youngkin embraced limited government, high education standards and cutting taxes while speaking to a crowd of a few thousand supporters in Leesburg on Monday night.

Mr. Youngkin, who is a first-time political candidate, expressed confidence in his bid for governor as polls show him neck-and-neck with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

“It will not be a lonely day tomorrow,” Mr. Youngkin said. “We’re going to usher in an entire crop of Republican leaders across the great Commonwealth. And it will be a statement.”

Mr. Youngkin lauded parents of Loudoun County for their activism at local school boards and pledged to allow parents to have a say in the state’s public education system.

Since Mr. McAuliffe asserted that parents should have limited input in schools, Mr. Youngkin’s campaign has weaponized the comments against the Democrat.

A few in the crowd had signs that read “reject” next to Mr. McAuliffe’s comments, while others held signs that said “Teachers for Youngkin.”

“Tomorrow we’re going to see such clear distinctions on the ballot,” Mr. Youngkin said. “On one side is Terry McAuliffe. We know he wants to put government between parents and our children.”

The candidate also promised that, if elected, he would eliminate the grocery tax, suspend the recent increases on the gas tax, and “declare the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia.”

“I know that’s your money,” Mr. Youngkin said, referencing Virginia’s taxes. “Terry McAuliffe thinks it’s his money. We’re going to cut taxes.”

The race is tight on the eve of the election.

An Emerson College/Nexstar poll had both candidates splitting support at 48%.

The poll surveyed 875 very likely Virginia voters on Oct. 22 and 23, and carried a margin of error of +/-3.2%.

The University of Virginia’s Crystal Ball elections forecaster also changed the status of the race from “Lean Democratic” to “Lean Republican” on Monday afternoon.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

