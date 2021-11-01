Half of all Americans use slang words like “ghosted” and “woke” without knowing their actual meanings, according to a new study from Preply.

Daniele Saccardi, a manager for the languages app and e-learning platform, said that while some people are adept at using slang in informal communication, for others, correctly incorporating the hip lexicon of the day into verbal or written communication is, well, a work in progress.

“There is another segment of the population that doesn’t want to seem uncool for not understanding the latest batch of popular slang words, so they simply just go along with using it instead of asking for a definition or ‘Googling’ its meaning,” Ms. Saccardi added.

The study conducted last month shows that while 80% of Americans admit to using slang, including one in five who report using informal language in every conversation, 50% regularly use terms without knowing their meanings. And, 46% say they don’t care if they use slang correctly.

That includes the five most popular slang words in the U.S. for 2021: “ghosted” (cutting off communication without explanation); “salty” (bitter anger tinged with mockery); “on point” (perfect); “woke” (hyperaware of social-justice issues); and “goat” (greatest of all time).

The internet now drives the spread of slang more than face-to-face conversations, with 56% of Americans saying they learn new vocabulary there and the rest from their children or younger work colleagues.

“Language once evolved at a snail’s pace: It might have taken decades for new terms to gain widespread use and acceptance. But the more connected we are and the faster we communicate with one another, the more quickly new words enter our vocabulary, no matter where we live,” the report stated.

In the workplace, 46% of Americans found it appropriate to use slang in a professional setting and 42% in front of their boss.

The most annoying slang words, according to the survey: “OK boomer,” “bae,” “bye Felicia,” “on fleek” and “woke.”

Preply said 66% of parents and 46% of people without children reported feeling “annoyed” by slang.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.