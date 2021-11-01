Indonesia has granted a Maryland-based biotech company its first emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine developed by Novavax will be manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed under the name COVOVAX.

The National Agency of Drug and Food Control of the Republic of Indonesia approved the protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Novavax press release Monday.

The vaccine is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, or 35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning more “traditional cold chain capabilities” is possible, Novavax said.

The company noted the more traditional cold storage means the vaccine could be more accessible for hard-to-reach areas. The first shipments of the vaccine to Indonesia are expected to begin soon.

