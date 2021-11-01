NEWS AND OPINION:

World climate conferences such as the six-day COP26 now underway in Scotland — draws those who are, yes, earnestly and legitimately concerned about the Earth, humanity and nature. Such gatherings also draw operatives, politicians, celebrities and activists — some who arrive at major conferences in fuel-guzzling aircraft and limousines.

Their message, however, is never particularly positive or brimming with good news. Their message always seems to be full of doom, dark skies, melting Arctic ice and gale-force winds — followed by predictions of disaster and destruction.

Why is that?

Steven Milloy — an attorney and founder of JunkScience.com, an investigational news site — has the answer.

“Climate alarmists resort to hysterical and extreme claims instead of science because they are in a hurry to achieve their political agenda. They imagine that saying something like ‘we are destroying the planet now’ is more impactful on the masses than something more accurate like ‘unvalidated computer models that haven’t worked in the past predict that average global surface temperature might be 2 degrees higher than today,’” Mr. Milloy told Inside the Beltway in a statement.

“Since the birth of climate hysteria, alarmists have rushed to end scientific discussion by claiming the science is settled, to demonize opponents as ‘deniers,’ to scare the public with predictions of doom and to guilt the public with claims that we are selfishly destroying our children’s futures,” he continued.

“The goal is to hurry us into giving them power before we have a chance to reasonably consider what they are claiming,” Mr. Milloy concluded.

BIG DOINGS IN THE COMMONWEALTH

“Virginia is ground zero,” notes a new analysis from Axios, specifically citing the Virginia elections on Tuesday.

They have been closely chronicled by the media as a potential bellwether for the outcome of the 2022 and 2024 elections, as well as the standing of both political parties when the dust clears.

The biggest bout of all is, of course, the Virginia governor’s race pitting Republican Glenn Youngkin against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Mr. Youngkin has emerged as the leader by a few percentage points in recent polls, causing jubilation among the GOPers and some worry for the Democrats.

There are “massive stakes for both parties,” Axios said.

‘BUILD BACK BETTER’ GETS WORSE

Republican Whip Steve Scalise continues to comb through President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, which is weighty with $1.8 trillion in social spending. The Louisiana lawmaker is now on a mission.

“Whip Scalise is committed to exposing President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ giveaways to radical special interest groups and the far-left provisions buried in their 1,684-page big government tax-and-spending spree. There are many ‘hidden gems’ that Democrats are handing the socialists, and Whip Scalise will be highlighting them throughout the next few weeks,” the lawmaker’s office said in a statement on Monday.

Researchers have already released a perfect example of such spending, and that is $2.5 billion devoted to “tree equity,” tucked into Section 11003 of the behemoth bill.

The money is available to state and local governments plus nonprofits for “tree planting and related activities to increase tree equity and the community tree canopy” — with a focus on “societal and climate co-benefits” for underserved communities.

“How can the Biden Administration tell families, who are struggling to pay higher prices for food and gas, or small businesses who can’t find employees due to the Biden labor shortage, that they have to pay more in taxes so Democrats can spend $2.5 billion on tree equity?” Mr. Scalise asked in a statement.

“Democrats can’t see the forest from the trees. ‘Equity’ is at the forefront of their big government tax-and-spending spree instead of the millions of Americans who are hurting,” he added.

QUESTIONING THAT $450,000

On Oct. 28, The Wall Street Journal reported that three federal agencies — the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services — were considering a payment of almost $1 million to each immigrant family that was separated at the southern U.S. border during former President Donald Trump’s term of office.

Sources told the news organization that this works out to compensation of about $450,000 per person.

This idea warranted plenty of news coverage and also sparked outrage among Republican lawmakers — as well as those who aspire to be Republican lawmakers.

Billy Prempeh — a Black conservative Republican and U.S. Air Force veteran running for Congress in New Jersey’s 9th District — recently toured the southern U.S. border with other GOP hopefuls, and has returned with a clear conclusion on Mr. Biden’s proposal.

“Elected officials’ highest duty is the well-being of the American people. Instead of upholding this, Democrats have adopted the new slogan, ‘illegals over Americans’. Instead of doling out thousands of dollars to illegals, all that money should be going towards finishing the border wall and giving pay raises to our U.S. Border Patrol agents,” Mr. Prempeh told Inside the Beltway in a statement.

He has some background in immigration as well.

“Billy has been a resident of Paterson, New Jersey, all his life. His parents legally immigrated to this country from Ghana, West Africa in the late 1980s and sacrificed so much to give him the opportunity to thrive in this great land,” Mr. Prempeh’s official biography advises.

POLL DU JOUR

• 71% of U.S. adults say the nation is now “off on the wrong track.”

• 54% overall disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.

• 54% are “more doubtful” now about Mr. Biden’s leadership and plan for the country.

• 53% overall say the nation’s “best years” are behind us.

• 41% say the best years are ahead.

Source: An NBC News poll 1,000 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 23-26.

