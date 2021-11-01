More Democrats want someone else to replace President Biden on their party’s ticket in 2024 than want him to run for reelection, according to a new poll released Monday.

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll found that 44% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want someone else to run in 2024. The survey found that 36% of Democrats want Mr. Biden, who turns 79 next month, to run again in three years.

Another 20% were unsure.

Asked the same question about former President Donald Trump, 50% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents believe their party has the best chance of recapturing the White House if Mr. Trump tops the ticket in 2024. The survey found 35% want someone else, and 14% were unsure.

During the campaign a year ago, Mr. Biden said he viewed himself as “a bridge” to a younger generation of leaders, leading to much speculation that he intended to serve only one term.

But in March, Mr. Biden said it was his “expectation” that he‘ll run again in 2024.

The breakdown of Democrats who want someone besides Mr. Biden includes 53% of people in big cities, 51% of those polled in the South and the Midwest, and 49% of men.

Mr. Biden‘s approval rating is upside down, the pollsters said, with 44% of Americans approving of the job he is doing as president, and 49% disapproving. This compares to a 45% approve — 46% disapprove in the same poll last month.

The poll surveyed 1,209 adults from Oct. 18-22, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.