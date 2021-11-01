Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has canceled a campaign event in Virginia Beach on Monday, one day before Election Day.

Mr. McAuliffe was scheduled to hold a rally in Hampton Roads but now will head to a different location.

The McAuliffe campaign did not immediately respond to a Washington Times inquiry as to why the event was canceled or where the candidate will be heading instead.

Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is still expected to be in Virginia Beach on Monday evening for a get-out-the-vote rally.

Mr. McAuliffe, who campaigned in Roanoke and Richmond, is expected to end his day in Fairfax County.

Both candidates are neck-and-neck for gubernatorial election, according to polls.

An Emerson College/Nexstar poll has Mr. McAuliffe and Mr. Youngkin at 48% each.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-23, surveyed 875 very likely Virginia voters and had an error margin of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

