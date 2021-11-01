Democrat Terry McAuliffe is crisscrossing Virginia on the eve of the governor’s election, making stops in Roanoke, Virginia Beach, Richmond and Fairfax County.

Locked in a neck-and-neck race with Republican Glenn Youngkin, Mr. McAuliffe is laboring to energize his Democratic supporters as his campaign launches a massive get-out-the-vote effort throughout the state.

Mr. McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, said he “feels great” at this point in the race.

“We just got to make sure people get out for Election Day,” Mr. McAuliffe told the Virginia Scope on Sunday. “It feels good. Record crowds everywhere we go … it’s exciting. You can feel the energy. Democrats are fired up.”

He spent the weekend touring the state with prominent Black politicians in hopes of boosting turnout among Black voters, with whom polls indicate he is struggling.

Mr. McAuliffe’s final appearance before Election Day will be a rally in the Democratic stronghold of northern Virginia.

Polls show the Democrat in a tie with Mr. Youngkin, a businessman and first-time candidate.

Both candidates currently stand at 48%, according to an Emerson College/Nexstar poll.

The poll, conducted Oct. 22-23, surveyed 875 very likely Virginia voters and had an error margin of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Early voting closed on Saturday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.