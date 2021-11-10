President Biden insisted Wednesday that his massive social spending bill will ease inflation and lower prices, going on the defensive after back-to-back grim economic reports from the Department of Labor.

Mr. Biden said the $1.75 trillion proposal, which would expand the social safety net with programs like universal pre-kindergarten and broader health coverage, would reverse rising prices and create jobs.

“It is important that Congress pass my Build Back Better plan, which is fully paid for and does not add to the debt, and will get more Americans working by reducing the cost of child care and elder care and help directly lower costs for American families by providing more affordable health coverage and prescription drugs — along with cutting taxes for 50 million Americans including for most families with children,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

Consumer prices have hit their highest level in more than 30 years, the Labor Department announced Wednesday.

The department’s Consumer Price Index, which monitors the cost of goods ranging from gasoline to groceries, rose 6.2% in October, compared to October 2020. That’s the largest increase since December 1990 and greater than the Dow Jones estimate of 5.9%.

That report followed Tuesday’s Labor Department announcement that wholesale prices at the end of October had surged by 8.6% since October 2020, the highest year-over-year increase recorded by the federal government since it began tracking the data in 2010.

The two reports are bad news for consumers struggling with sticker shock as prices soar. The reports also contradict the Biden administration’s insistence that inflation is temporary.

Mr. Biden acknowledged Wednesday that inflation is a major issue among voters.

“Inflation hurts Americans’ pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me,” the president said in his statement.

He added that the inflation reflects the U.S. economy’s struggle to roar back to life after it was partially shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that wages and home values are up while unemployment and personal debt are decreasing.

However, the Labor Department’s data disputes his claim that wages are rising. Real wages fell by 0.5% from September to October because increases in hourly earnings were offset by rising consumer prices, the department’s report said.

The largest share of the price increases is due to the rising cost of energy, according to the Labor Department. Overall, energy prices increased on a monthly basis by 4.8% in October and are up 30% for the 12-month period starting in October 2020.

Mr. Biden said he directed the National Economic Council to try to reduce energy costs and asked the Federal Trade Commission to fight back against market manipulation or price gouging.

Food prices also showed a sizable increase in October, up 0.9% from September and 5.3% from October 2020. Meat, poultry, fish and egg prices rose by 1.7% for the month and 11.9% year-over-year.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.