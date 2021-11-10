Members of Congress who die in office see their families customarily get a year’s salary, currently $174,000, as a payout to their survivors.

Families of U.S. service members who die on active duty get a $100,000 death gratuity.

And Japanese Americans, forced out of their homes and into internment camps for more than two years during World War II, would eventually collect $20,000 payments, four decades later. That’s worth about $46,000 in today’s dollars.

Lawmakers and legal experts are eyeing those kinds of payments now, as the Biden administration ponders cutting $450,000 checks — nearly 10 times the inflation-adjusted rate paid to the internees — to compensate illegal immigrants who suffered emotional trauma when they were caught in former President Donald Trump’s zero tolerance border policy.

One legal expert characterized $450,000 checks as “quite generous” compared to other payouts that courts have authorized.

But figuring out exactly the right comparison is fraught with complications.

Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, during a Senate committee meeting earlier this month, raised the comparison to troops who die on duty, saying Americans are outraged by the thought that illegal immigrants would get more than four times that amount.

The families of soldiers and sailors killed on duty get other benefits, however, such as access to the military health care system for life. And in the weird world of settlements and payments, death is usually compensated less than a serious injury.

Jay Tidmarsh, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, suggested the World War II internments as a possible comparable framework. Tens of thousands of American citizens of Japanese descent, as well as some Japanese immigrants, were ordered out of their homes in the American west and forced to live in what amounted to concentration camps from 1942 through the end of 1944.

The exclusion policy was ruled constitutional by the Supreme Court at the time, but has since come to be seen as a marquee example of unchecked government power and racial targeting.

Mr. Tidmarsh said a half-million-dollar payment “sounds too high” for the average migrant’s case, but might be right for some extreme cases.

“There’s no right number. So we’re talking about picking a number that seems appropriate,” he said. “If you were to say $450,000’s appropriate and I were to say $200,000 is appropriate, neither of us is wrong.”

He added: “We’re talking about emotional damages and those are the trickiest and hardest things to put an exact figure on.”

Another point of comparison is someone wrongly sent to prison. That often involves family separation, as well as the severe deprivation of rights that comes with being behind bars.

Federal law sets a $50,000-per-year maximum payment in those cases, with the amount doubled for time on death row. States have varying policies, from California’s $140-a-day compensation to the District of Columbia’s $200,000-per-year payout.

Charles Silver, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said he’s not sure what the right legal comparison would be.

“But I can say that $450,000 per person is quite generous by comparison to many torts,” he said in an email.

He said even plaintiffs’ lawyers downplay pain and suffering losses or emotional injury if they don’t have concurrent economic losses or physical injuries.

The payments are discretionary. Mr. Tidmarsh said federal law would likely protect the government from a civil lawsuit.

“It’s a policy decision,” he said. “This administration disagrees with the prior administration’s policy. One of the ways to signal that is to compensate the people who were victims of that policy.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is leading negotiations on behalf of the migrants, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Family separations came out of then-President Trump’s get-tough approach to illegal border crossings by families, who were exploiting a loophole that allowed many adults who brought their children to be caught and released into communities.

Under the zero-tolerance policy, Homeland Security and the Justice Department decided to prosecute the parents for illegal entry, a misdemeanor. That meant jailing them — and since there are no family facilities in federal jails, the children were separated and put into government-run shelters.

But the government lacked the capacity to reunite the families after the parents were released from jail, and in many cases parents were deported without their children.

The government is still trying to reunite some families, and the Biden administration has announced plans to readmit deported parents to give them a new chance to claim asylum or make a case for being allowed to stay.

The payment negotiations were revealed by The Wall Street Journal, which said $450,000 could be a typical payout but the exact rate would vary depending on circumstances.

When President Biden was first asked about it, he called the report “garbage.”

Later, presumably after being told the negotiations were in fact real, he said the payments were justified, but said he didn’t want to pay $450,000.

“If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child, it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” he said.

In fact, in most circumstances the children were reconnected or parents, already deported, chose to leave them in the U.S. for a chance at the better life that the parents jumped the border for in the first place.

According to an inspector general’s analysis last year, only about 20% of parents wanted children sent to their home countries after the fact. But there were a handful of cases where parents at the time of deportation did want children sent back with them and were refused, and several hundred cases where the parents’ wishes weren’t clearly established by Homeland Security.

The idea of paying out plays poorly with most Americans.

A Trafalgar Group poll, taken for conservative group Convention of States Action, found two-thirds opposed to the idea. Even among Democrats those opposed outnumbered those in support, while GOP voters found the plan exceedingly tough to swallow, with 85% “strongly” disapproving.

The decision to make payments as an apology for a previous administration’s actions could also set a new precedent for future presidents.

It’s easy to imagine a Republican president eager to pay taxpayers who sued because they felt targeted by the IRS.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are moving to try to block the Biden payments.

Mr. Lankford tried to attach an amendment to a bill in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last week, but Democrats defeated his effort, saying his proposal would also shut down the commission Mr. Biden formed to reunite some still-separated families.

“No child should be forced to experience the trauma of needless separation from their parents,” said Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who led opposition to Mr. Lankford’s proposal.

The Biden task force has already reunited 50 families, Mr. Peters said.

GOP senators said they’ll make another attempt to block the payments as part of the upcoming debate on the annual defense policy bill.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.