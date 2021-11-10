German authorities said Wednesday they will recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead of Moderna‘s for persons younger than 30 due to the small risk of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis.

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) said it based its decision on studies showing a lower number of myocarditis cases in Pfizer recipients compared to its rival messenger-RNA vaccine. The recommendation applies to initial vaccinations and boosters.

The agency said it sees no risks for persons over age 30.

Moderna recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a longer time than expected to review its application for emergency use of its vaccine in ages 12 to 17. Regulators want more time to review global studies around myocarditis, a process that might take until January.

“The safety of vaccine recipients is of paramount importance to Moderna,” the company said Oct. 31. “The company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence.”

Federal scientists say reports of vaccine-related myocarditis, which tend to be seen in younger males after the second dose, tend to be mild and haven’t resulted in death.

They also say people are more likely to get the condition from COVID-19 than the shots, so they’ve stood by their recommendations that young people get vaccinated.

