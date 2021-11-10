Hundreds of pages of testimony about unwanted kisses, hugs and gropes from the investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo were released by the New York attorney general’s office Wednesday.

The transcripts unveiled Wednesday include testimony from Mr. Cuomo and 10 complainants, including Charlotte Bennett, Lindsay Boylan, Brittany Commisso, Ana Liss, Virginia Limmiatis, Alyssa McGrath, a person named “Kaitlin” whose last name was redacted, two unnamed state employees and an unnamed person identified as “Trooper # 1.”

One New York State employee interviewed in the probe told investigators the governor, whom she had never met, tapped her butt during an event in September 2019.

The unnamed employee testified that after she and Mr. Cuomo posed for a photo, he “took his hand and double tapped the area where my butt and my thigh meet, so kind of under my butt cheek.”

She said she told her supervisor, who was also in the photo, about the incident afterward.

“I think I said, you know, the governor grabbed my butt, touched my butt, patted my butt, something where I directly said that there was like an action towards my butt,” she said.

The supervisor, she said, did nothing about it.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, stepped down in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James published the results of an investigation that found he had sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom were his own staffers or state employees.

The probe found he had engaged in unwanted kissing, groping, hugging and that he also made inappropriate comments.

He was charged last month with a misdemeanor sex crime complaint for allegedly forcibly touching a woman in the governor’s executive mansion last year.

Ms. James said her office will be releasing all transcripts and exhibits from the investigation on a rolling basis “in an effort to provide full transparency to the people of New York” and because they are also being released by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

