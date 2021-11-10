Pfizer’s request to offer COVID-19 booster shots to vaccinated persons 18 or older poses a key test for the Food and Drug Administration, which must determine whether to seek the counsel of outside advisers who pumped the brakes on a similar push less than two months ago.

The Biden administration has been vocal in pushing booster shots for everyone who received an initial vaccine series at least six months ago, citing studies in Israel that showed waning immunity over time.

President Biden made his initial push in August only to be reined in by an FDA advisory committee, which said only elderly and medically frail persons need them.

Pfizer is making another push several weeks later, citing robust safety and efficacy data from 10,000 recipients as federal officials normalize boosters by approving versions of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Biden officials also want to shore up defenses against a winter spike in the coronavirus after promising to control the pandemic and deliver an economic recovery.

Paul Offit, a member of the FDA advisory committee, told The Washington Times on Wednesday that everyone agrees the booster shot would create an antibody response that increases protection against infection.

However, he said the shots remain effective at preventing moderate to severely symptomatic disease and hospitalization for healthy, non-elderly adults.

For that reason, he would like to see a meeting of the FDA advisers for a public, robust discussion about whether the benefits for younger adults outweigh a rare side effect known as myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

The FDA could bypass the committee and authorize the boosters on its own.

The New York Times reported that the agency is expected to grant the request by Thanksgiving, meaning it would go into effect before the Christmas travel period.

The U.S. is allowing vaccinated persons to mix and match their booster shots, so 181 million vaccinated Americans would become eligible for a Pfizer booster under the plan.

As it stands, 13% of fully vaccinated persons have opted to get a booster dose of the vaccine.

Persons who are older than 65, adults with underlying conditions and people in high-risk jobs who received an initial series from Pfizer or Moderna may seek out a booster from any of the three vaccines if they are at least six months out from their second dose.

Any American adult who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago may seek another dose of any vaccine, amid concerns the 15 million recipients need another dose to match the efficacy demonstrated by the other vaccines.

The number of people receiving a booster shot each day soared after the FDA expanded eligibility in late October. An average of 750,000 to 800,000 people came forward each day during the first week of November, according to federal data.

That far outstrips the number of people initiating vaccination with a first dose, at just over 250,000 per day at the start of the month.

U.S. officials and experts widely agree that getting unvaccinated people some level of protection is the most important thing they can do to control the virus, yet the booster debate may be hardening resistance among holdouts.

A September survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation recently found most unvaccinated adults “see the booster discussion as a sign that the vaccines are not working as well as promised while most vaccinated adults see it as a sign that scientists are continuing to find ways to make vaccines more effective.”

The World Health Organization says immunocompromised persons should get boosters, but it wants wealthier countries to stop doling out extra doses to millions of people while poorer countries in Africa and elsewhere struggle to get their vaccination programs going.



Their pleas aren’t resonating. Canada beat the U.S. to the punch on Tuesday, approving a Pfizer booster for persons 18 and older who finished their initial vaccine series at least six months ago.

