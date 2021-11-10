BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin over incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2022 race for governor.

Trump made the endorsement late Tuesday through his political action committee following visits from Little and McGeachin last week to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump won deep-red Idaho in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 64% of the vote.

Trump said McGeachin has been a true supporter from the beginning.

“I am giving Janice McGeachin my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Idaho,” the endorsement states. “She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!”

The Idaho secretary of state’s office lists 14 active gubernatorial candidates, including eight Republicans and two Democrats.

“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the greatest President of our lifetime,” McGeachin said on Twitter.

Little hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t run on the same ticket.

McGeachin as acting governor in May while Little was out of the state issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little rescinded the order, saying such decisions should be left to local officials.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.