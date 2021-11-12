Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, announced on Friday her bid for reelection, setting up a battle to fend off a challenge by an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Her campaign video says Ms. Murkowski focuses on working with both parties to push through “partisan gridlock and dysfunction,” and she warns about “lower 48 outsiders” who “are going to try to grab Alaska’s Senate seat for their partisan agenda.”

She adds, “They don’t understand our state, and frankly, they couldn’t care less about your future.”

Ms. Murkowski, 63, faces an aggressive Republican opponent, Kelly Tshibaka, a Harvard-trained attorney, who spent 18 years in Washington in the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office and has the support of Mr. Trump.

The Senate Leadership Fund, associated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, endorsed Ms. Murkowski, establishing another battle between both party leaders.

Ms. Murkowski’s relationship with Alaska’s Republican voters has been tenuous after her father, Republican Sen. Frank Murkowski, appointed her to his seat in 2002 after he resigned from the Senate and was elected governor of Alaska. Ms. Murkowski completed her father’s term, which ended in January 2005.

Since that time, she has only won three reelections through a plurality of the vote. In 2010, Ms. Murkowski faced her most challenging reelection battle to date, which resulted in her losing the GOP primary, but she launched a successful write-in campaign in the general election.

In 2022, Alaska will change to a “top four” and “ranked-choice” voting system for the first time. Every party candidate will be together on one primary ballot, and the top four will advance to the general election.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.

