President Biden is expected to nominate Dr. Robert Califf to be the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, a position he held during the Obama administration, according to media reports on Friday.

Dr. Califf, a longtime cardiologist, had been widely viewed as the favorite for the position in which he will lead the administration’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Politico first reported the nomination.



In choosing Dr. Califf, the president bypassed acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock. Although she was under consideration for the role, she fell out of contention after it was clear that several senators would not support her nomination because of what they said was the FDA’s lax approval policy toward opioids when she ran the agency’s drug division.



The FDA had been without a permanent leader for more than eight months during an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, a lapse that brought increased scrutiny to its decisions.



Mr. Biden was staring down a Monday deadline to either nominate Dr. Woodcock or pick another leader for the agency, which approves and regulates vaccines, medical devices and other therapies.

Dr. Califf previously served as FDA commission for roughly a year in the waning days of the Obama administration. He also spent two years as the deputy commissioner of the FDA’s medical products and tobacco office.

During his first Senate confirmation hearing, he won bipartisan support in an 89-4 vote.

