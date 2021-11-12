White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that President Biden doesn’t worry too much about the “Let’s go, Brandon!” chant that erupts at sporting events across the country as code for swearing at him.

“I don’t think he spends much time focused or thinking about it,” Ms. Psaki said during a White House press briefing.

She said that the president is focused on delivering on his agenda for Americans, pointing to his $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed earlier this month by Congress.

“Hopefully, we’ll have partners to move towards a more civil discourse in the future,” she said.

“Let’s go, Brandon!” has become a euphemism for saying “F—- Joe Biden.”

The slogan’s origins go back to early October when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast.

In the background, racing fans can be heard chanting, “F—- Joe Biden.” Ms. Stavast, however, told Mr. Brown, “You can hear the chants in the crowd, ‘Let’s go, Brandon!”

It’s still not clear if Ms. Stavast misheard the crowd or if she purposely tried to change the message.

It became a rallying cry for Mr. Biden‘s critics.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Republican, posted onto Facebook a photo of himself wearing a “Let’s go Brandon!” mask.

Rep. Bill Posey, Florida Republican, ended a speech on the House floor last month by complaining about Mr. Biden‘s economic agenda and ended it with a “Let’s go, Brandon!” and a fist pump.