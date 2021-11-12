Former Trump adviser Steven K. Bannon was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each count if found guilty.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said his prosecutors were delivering justice.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” he said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

The indictment follows a vote last month by the Democrat-run House recommending criminal contempt charges after Mr. Bannon failed to comply with the panel’s subpoena demanding he produce documents and appear for a scheduled deposition.

Mr. Bannon was charged with one count of contempt for failing to appear before the panel for questioning and another for refusing to produce documents.

Lawmakers on the House Select Committee say Mr. Bannon was in communication with then-President Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 protests and made statements that they say indicate his foreknowledge of the riot.

Mr. Bannon‘s lawyer, Robert Costello, sent a letter to the committee before the scheduled deposition saying his client would not participate in the investigation, citing the former president’s assertion of executive privilege. He said that the issue of executive privilege had yet to be ironed out by the committee.

In response, Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said the former president’s claim of privilege had not been communicated to the committee and did not absolve Mr. Bannon from participating.

The committee said Mr. Trump‘s claim of executive privilege, even if valid, would not apply to Mr. Bannon, who left the administration in 2017. They said his failure to appear for the scheduled deposition amounts to criminal contempt. The panel voted unanimously to refer charges to the Justice Department.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.