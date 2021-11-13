Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson backed former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to replace him in next year’s gubernatorial race.

Mr. Hutchinson, who is term-limited against running for a third term, issued a statement on his support after the state attorney general dropped out of the GOP primary field.

“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service,” Mr. Hutchinson said in a statement. “Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor.”

Mrs. Sanders also has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman.

Mrs. Sanders said she wanted to continue Mr. Hutchinson’s lead for invoking policies in Arkansas.

“I am thankful for his leadership lowering taxes and laying the foundation for future growth and prosperity,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement. “As governor, I will continue to [do] his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans.”

Mrs. Sanders is also the daughter of Mike Huckabee, who served as Arkansas governor from 1996 to 2007.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.