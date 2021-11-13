BALTIMORE (AP) — Investigators from the office of the Attorney General of Maryland were called Saturday to the scene of a fatal shooting involving police officers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting appeared to have happened in a barber shop in the 5700 block of O’Donnell Street, authorities said.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the office of the Attorney General of Maryland, confirmed that at least one fatality occurred and said that investigators from her office were on their way to the scene.

A new law that took effect Oct. 1 requires Maryland’s top law enforcement agency to become involved any time officers are involved in a civilian death.

No further details were immediately available, Coombs said.