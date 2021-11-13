Two anti-Trump Republicans signaled they may back a censure of their GOP colleague Rep. Paul Gosar, after he posted an anime video of him attempting to kill a Democratic lawmaker.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois condemned Mr. Gosar’s video, adding that they’d consider censure efforts against the Arizona Republican.

“In a moment where you’ve got an avowed white nationalist in Rep. Gosar who has posted a video advocating the killing of another member, the idea that our leader will not stand against that, but that he’s somehow going after and allowing attacks against 13 members who are conducting themselves in a serious and substantive way is really outrageous,” Ms. Cheney told The Associated Press.

Mr. Kinzinger said he would have to see what’s included in the censure, but that he is leaning towards “yes” in supporting one.

“I don’t care if it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we cannot in this country, get to a point where using anime even, which is creepy in and of itself, but using anime or regular videos or deep fakes or even just tweeted threats against a sitting member of Congress can be acceptable. It is never acceptable. It can’t be acceptable. And so I think barring any egregious language in a resolution to censure, I would intend to vote yes,” Mr. Kinzinger told CNN.

In the anime-style video, Mr. Gosar is being depicted killing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat considered a liberal firebrand.

House Democrats, led by Rep. Jackie Speier of California, introduced a resolution to censure Mr. Gosar over the video on Friday.

Mr. Gosar defended his video, calling it symbolic of his fight against illegal immigration.

The lawmaker did, however, later take down the video.

Only 23 lawmakers have been censured in the history of the House of Representatives.

