DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on Wednesday.

The United Auto Workers said Friday night that the potential deal with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications” to the latest rejected deal, which included immediate 10% raises. The union described the deal as the company’s “last, best and final offer” in its statement.

The contract covers more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

UAW spokesperson Brian Rothenberg said Friday night that he was not sure when members will be given details about the contract, The Des Moines Register reports.

Deere spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann declined to comment Friday night.