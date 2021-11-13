Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he hopes the indictment of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will warn others considering not cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

The Illinois Republican, who is one of two Republicans to sit on the mostly Democratic-led panel, said he hopes Mr. Bannon’s indictment of contempt of Congress “sends a chilling message.”

“I think it sends a really important message to future invited witnesses, folks who are subpoenaed. You cannot ignore Congress,” Mr. Kinzinger told CNN. “You may not like it, you may not like the investigation. You may think nothing wrong was done, but you’re not going to be able to avoid it, and that’s important for the people of the United States to be able to have their voice heard, to be able to get answers in Congress.”

A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Bannon Friday on two counts over his refusal to provide documents and appear for a deposition, despite being subpoenaed by the committee.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Mr. Kinzinger sits on the committee along with Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican and seven Democrats. It is chaired by Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Mr. Kinzinger and Ms. Cheney are among the staunchest critics of former President Donald Trump, who has been accused by some members to have influenced the Jan. 6 riot.

