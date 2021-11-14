WICHITA, Kan. — The mayor of a Wichita suburb was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A report released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday shows that Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Saturday near the intersection of Tyler Road and Kellogg Drive in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reported that no other details about the 22-year-old’s arrest were immediately available Sunday morning. Larkin did not immediately respond to phone and email messages from the newspaper.

Larkin was appointed Goddard mayor in August 2020. He had previously served as president of the Goddard City Council.

Last year, Larkin ran for the Sedgwick County Commission but lost in the primary. He said in August that he plans to run for a Kansas House of Representatives seat.