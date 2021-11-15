The Border Patrol apprehended nearly 160,000 illegal immigrants jumping the southern border in October, Homeland Security announced Monday, toppling yet another monthly record for President Biden.

That still marked a bit of an improvement compared to the summer, when monthly apprehensions flirted with 200,000. And key yardsticks of illegal activity, including unaccompanied juveniles and families traveling with children, saw drops.

Still, it was by far the worst October in records dating back to the start of this century.

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller, in announcing the numbers, saw the positive.

“October marks the third straight month of declining unauthorized migrant encounters along the Southwest border — with particularly sharp drops in families and unaccompanied children – and CBP’s workforce continues to work with partners across the federal government and throughout the hemisphere to disrupt the smugglers intent on exploiting vulnerable migrants for profit,” he said.

The data came just hours before Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is slated to testify to senators. The border mess is expected to dominate his appearance.

October marked the first month in fiscal year 2022. The previous fiscal year was the worst on record for illegal border activity, with almost all of that coming in the eight-and-a-half months Mr. Biden was in office.

Analysts say his administration invited the surge by scrapping Trump-era policies that had worked to tamp down on illegal crossings, without having a replacement policy in place.

Of the 158,575 migrants nabbed by Border Patrol agents in October, about 92,000 were immediately expelled under a pandemic health emergency policy, known as Title 42.

Of the 66,736 that weren’t expelled, about 14,000 were put into speedy deportation or had previous deportation orders renewed; another 2,000 were allowed to depart voluntarily; about 20,000 were given court dates and detained; and 17,000 were immediately released. The remainder didn’t have a final disposition yet, or were being paroled.

The Border Patrol works between the ports of entry.

Customs and Border Protection officers, who work the ports, nabbed another 5,728 migrants who entered without permission.

