Republicans could dominate the midterm elections with an intensity not seen for four decades. according to an ABC News poll.

“Republican congressional candidates currently hold their largest lead in midterm election vote preferences in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 40 years, underscoring profound challenges for Democrats hoping to retain their slim majorities in Congress next year,” the network reported on Sunday.

“While a year is a lifetime in politics, the Democratic Party’s difficulties are deep; they include soaring economic discontent, a president who’s fallen 12 percentage points underwater in job approval and a broad sense that the party is out of touch with the concerns of most Americans — 62% say so,” ABC News said.

“As things stand, if the midterm elections were today, 51% of registered voters say they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district, 41% say the Democrat. That’s the biggest lead for Republicans in the 110 ABC/Post polls that have asked this question since November 1981. Indeed, it’s only the second time the GOP has held a statistically significant advantage (the other was +7 points in January 2002) and the ninth time it’s held any numerical edge at all,” the analysis noted.

The news is not good for President Biden either: 53% of the respondents now disapprove of his overall job performance.

This ABC News/Washington Post poll of 1,001 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 7-10.

• Jennifer Harper can be reached at jharper@washingtontimes.com.