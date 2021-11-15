ANNAPOLIS — A longtime Maryland state lawmaker who chairs a key budget panel says she won’t be running for reelection.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat, announced she will retire at the end of 2022. She wrote Monday in The Baltimore Sun that when she finishes this term, she will have served 30 years in the Maryland House of Delegates.

She has been a leading state legislator as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee since 2015.

McIntosh also is the first openly gay member of the Maryland General Assembly.