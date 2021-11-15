About 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops are on standby outside Kenosha in the event of trouble following a verdict in the high-profile Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial.

Gov. Tony Evers authorized the deployment to support local police and hundreds of officers from other agencies who volunteered to help keep the peace in Kenosha. Closing arguments in the case began Monday. Mr. Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third last year over an officer-involved shooting that sparked racial rioting in Kenosha.

Mr. Evers said state officials are in close contact with local officials to ensure they have access to any resources they require when the jury announces its verdict in the case.

“The Kenosha community has been strong [and] resilient and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years and that healing Is still ongoing,” Mr. Evers said. “I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

The Guard troops are there solely to provide support to local law enforcement and other first-responders and protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions “necessary for the well-being of the community.” They may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or the media to report, state officials said.

“We stand ready to support our communities during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Mr. Rittenhouse, a minor at the time, traveled to Kenosha as part of a group of armed private citizens saying they were aiding outmanned local police in the protection of businesses from looters. He claimed he fired in self-defense after members of the crowd chased and confronted him.

