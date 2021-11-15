Russia on Monday tested a major anti-satellite weapon in outer space, U.S. officials said, creating more than 1,500 large pieces of debris and potentially endangering American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

U.S. Space Command first confirmed the “debris-generating event,” and Biden administration officials later said that it involved a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile. Such missiles are central components of Moscow’s broader effort to develop a new generation of space weapons as part of an arms race with the U.S. and China beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

During the test, Russia blew one of its own satellites into pieces, officials said. In addition to the 1,500 pieces of trackable debris, officials said that hundreds of thousands of pieces of much smaller debris are now floating through space as a result of the test.

“Russia‘s dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of our outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia‘s claims of opposing the weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

At the Pentagon, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby made clear Russia‘s anti-satellite space weapons are a serious concern.

“We watch closely the kinds of capabilities that Russia seems to want to develop, which could pose a threat not just to our national security interests but the security interests of other space-faring nations,” he said.

Russia‘s TASS news agency, citing the country’s Roscosmos space agency, reported earlier Monday that the International Space Station had maneuvered away from space debris while in orbit and the crew, which includes both Russian and American astronauts, were safely in “the green zone.”

Roscosmos officials said they had been warned of the potential debris danger from NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston.

It appears the two incidents are directly related, though neither Roscosmos nor NASA has explicitly said so. The website Space.com reported Monday that American astronauts were forced to take shelter on return ships when the space station came close to floating debris.

Meanwhile, U.S. Space Command said it is working with other nations to ensure that satellites and other space assets aren’t threatened by the Russian debris.

“We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted,” Space Command said in a statement. “We are also in the process of working with [other agencies], including the State Department and NASA, concerning these reports and will provide an update in the near future.”

Top Pentagon officials have previously warned Moscow against such actions in space. Last December, for example, Space Command said that Russia tested a DA-ASAT missile.

That test was conducted in low Earth orbit. But officials seemed to suggest that an actual test in outer space was likely in the near future.

The DA-ASAT system is “capable of destroying satellites in low Earth orbit, which they have tested multiple times,” Space Command said of Russian tests in its December 2020 statement. “If this weapon is tested on an actual satellite or used operationally, it will cause a large debris field that could endanger commercial satellites and irrevocably pollute the space domain.”

On Capitol Hill, key lawmakers warned that the era of conflict in space has arrived.

“The reports that Russia has tested an anti-satellite weapon are concerning and exactly why we stood up Space Command and created the Space Force. Space has already become a warfighting domain,” Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. “The Biden administration must back rapid defense modernization with a focus on space. I am afraid that this test, like the 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test, will impact space for many years to come.”

