Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas graded himself with an “A for effort” on Tuesday, telling senators he believes the Biden administration is on the right track to solve the chaos at the U.S.’s southern border.

But under questioning by Sen. Lindsey Graham he wouldn’t say the border is under control or better than it was during the Trump years, instead adding the caveat that “I think we have more control that is consistent with our values as a nation.”

Mr. Mayorkas said he doesn’t know how many of the more than 120,000 people who were evacuated from Afghanistan by the U.S. airlift were vetted before they got on planes. He said 99% of them were later vetted in other countries before being allowed to reach the U.S.

Mr. Graham asked for his overall grade of his job.

“I give myself an A for effort on workforce issues,” the secretary responded, before being cut off by Mr. Graham.

“I put 100% into my work and I’m incredibly proud to do so,” Mr. Mayorkas later told Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican.

Mr. Mayorkas was testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans peppered him with questions about his tenure.

He has overseen a large-scale erasure of Trump-era policies that worked to cut the level of illegal immigration across the border. The result was the resulting worst year on record for migrants arrested jumping the border.

Mr. Mayorkas said expunging the Trump policies was the right move, but rebuilding the system will take time.

Of the 1.7 million illegal immigrants who did cross the southern border in fiscal year 2021, the secretary estimated about 375,000 of them are still here.

He said they will be “priorities” for deportation if they lose their immigration cases.

He declined to offer thoughts on $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants snared in the Trump-era zero tolerance border policy, which are being negotiated by the Biden administration. He said that was a matter for the Justice Department.

