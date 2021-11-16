OPINION:

Something’s got to give.

School districts across the country are trying to do something they never were equipped or prepared to do, and that’s to be prepared to feed most students nutritious meals before school, during school and after school.

The purpose is definitely as noble as the teaching profession. But it’s not working.

Indeed, if President Biden were to Google the words “supply chain school food,” he’d get more than an eyeful. He’d get headlines informing him that just as toys, automobiles, pantry staples and seasonal goodies are having a difficult time making it through supply chains, so too are milk, meat and foods for school breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

This year, practically every food supplier is facing a worker shortage, from truck drivers to warehouse employees, which delays orders and deliveries.



Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat suppliers in the U.S., is having difficulty attracting workers.

Missing your Kellogg’s brand cereals on the store shelves? You’re not alone.

Kellogg’s, which opened in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1906, feels your disappointment and is ordering your faves from its plants in Canada and overseas.

The members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union agreed to strike on Oct. 5 after its contract expired, and Kellogg’s doesn’t want to jam up delivery to stores any longer.

As you can see, if chicken nuggets get too low and Pop-Tarts aren’t available but there’s no one to take inventory, or load and unload the truck, more than the cafeteria lady is in trouble.

Mr. Biden got an escorted visit last week to the Port of Baltimore, which imports and exports more automobiles, construction equipment and farm machinery than any other port in the United States. It also employs more than 15,300 workers.

Yet nobody has handed Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hair nets, gloves or a clipboard and told them to get busy — not even for a photo op.

The Biden administration has a lot to explain.

Nuggets are one thing. Kids, schools and no milk don’t make a pretty picture.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at dsimmons@washingtontimes.com.