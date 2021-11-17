Six abortion protesters were arrested Tuesday after temporarily occupying the waiting room of an Alexandria clinic.

Police confirmed Wednesday the activists were fined and released after a protest at the Alexandria Women’s Health Clinic in the northern Virginia suburb of Washington.

Arrested for trespassing were Terrisa Bukovinac, 40; Lauren Handy, 28; Herb Geraghty, 25, Kristin Turner, 20; Cassidy Shooltz, 22; Jonathan Darnell, 39; and Joan Andrews Bell, 73.

A clinic spokesperson said the activists handed out roses and talked with patients from 8:20 to 9:25 a.m. while staff called the police.

