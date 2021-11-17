President Biden on Wednesday asked the head of the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil companies are illegally increasing prices at the pump, as he scrambles to assuage voters’ anger over soaring consumer prices.

“The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump. I believe you should do so immediately,” Mr. Biden wrote in a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan.

The price of unleaded gasoline has increased 51.3% in the past 12 months, while inflation has hit a 31-year high. Price increases and shortages on a wide variety of consumer goods have contributed to Mr. Biden‘s plummeting approval ratings in polls.

The president told the FTC that prices at the pump “have continued to rise, even as refined fuel costs go down and industry profits go up.”

“In the last month, the price of unfinished gasoline is down more than 5 percent while gas prices at the pump are up 3 percent in that same period,” the president wrote. “This unexplained large gap between the price of unfinished gasoline and the average price at the pump is well above the pre-pandemic average.”

Republicans have criticized Mr. Biden for taking actions that they say curtail domestic energy production, while he also asked OPEC unsuccessfully to increase oil output to lower prices. For example, Mr. Biden canceled the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline on his first day in office.

Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, said on Twitter that Mr. Biden professes to be worried about oil companies charging families more at the pump “but he is fine making them pay more because of his administration’s illegal policies.”

An official with the American Petroleum Institute said the president’s focus is misplaced.

“This is a distraction from the fundamental market shift that is taking place and the ill-advised government decisions that are exacerbating this challenging situation,” said API Senior Vice President Frank Macchiarola. “Demand has returned as the economy comes back and is outpacing supply.”

He blamed “the continued decision from the administration to restrict access to America’s energy supply and cancel important infrastructure projects.”

“Rather than launching investigations on markets that are regulated and closely monitored on a daily basis or pleading with OPEC to increase supply, we should be encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas,” Mr. Macchiarola said.

