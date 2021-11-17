President Biden’s trips to his Delaware homes have cost taxpayers roughly $3 million in Secret Service expenses, according to a report Wednesday.

Official Secret Service expenses show Mr. Biden’s 16 trips to Delaware have cost nearly $1.96 million alone. Another nine trips are not yet included and will push the total to $3 million, The New York Post reported.

Those expenses include hotel and rental car costs for Secret Service agents as well as airfare and train tickets to travel to Delaware.

And the actual taxpayer price tag might be even higher because the Pentagon hasn’t released costs for Air Force One and Marine One helicopter trips, the Post said.

Since taking office in January, Mr. Biden has spent 25 out of 43 weeks in his homes in Delaware. He has a house in Wilmington and a beach home in Rehoboth Beach.

Mr. Biden has visited his Wilmington home 22 times and his Rehoboth beach home three times, the Post reported. He has been to Camp David, a presidential retreat in Maryland, 11 times, the news outlet said.

Former President Trump racked up $2.4 million in Secret Service costs during the 99 days he spent at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course over four years, according to the Post.

The Washington Times has reached out to the White House for comment.

