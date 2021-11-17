The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a long-awaited statement that stops short of denying Communion to politicians who support abortion but presents a basis for bishops to do so.

In their semi-annual general assembly in Baltimore, the bishops voted 222-8 to accept “The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” which provides an overview of church teaching on Communion without mentioning by name any pro-choice politicians, like President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In the Roman Catholic Church, each bishop is authorized to set policy in their diocese, so a blanket ban could not be imposed, The Associated Press reported.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, lauded the statement’s final version.

“This has been a complex work,” Archbishop Naumann said. “I think the the main point of it, to lay the foundation for the Eucharistic revival [is] so important in our time, for people to understand that the God who allowed himself to be conceived in the womb of Mary, this great act of humility, would find a way to make himself present through all time. And do that in the simple physical expression of bread and wine, and to realize every time we receive the Eucharist, it’s an encounter with the living God.”

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, had asked the conference to amend the document by quoting the church catechism and the Bible as saying anyone who creates scandal would be better off having a “millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in … the sea,” AP reported. The proposal was not adopted.

When the bishops’ statement was originally proposed this year, reports circulated that it would include a strong rebuke of Catholics who support abortion in opposition to church teaching. The document reportedly would have included a denial of Communion, one of the church’s principal sacraments.

In June, the bishops conference voted to proceed with the document’s drafting after a heated debate during their spring meeting, which was held via videoconference. Eleven days later, one of the parishes frequently attended by Mr. Biden in Washington, D.C. — Holy Trinity Catholic Church — issued a statement seen as supporting the president.

“As a parish which has a long history of welcoming all, we concur with and support the pastoral approach of our Archbishop. Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” the church said, referring to the position of Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington.

However, Cardinal Gregory said Sept. 9 that Mr. Biden “is not demonstrating Catholic teaching” when he said he did not believe that life begins at conception.

Days earlier, Mr. Biden had said: “I have been and continue to be a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade, number one … I respect them, those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all, I respect that. Don’t agree, but I respect that.”

That statement marked a reversal by Mr. Biden from his stance in 2008 and 2012, when he said he affirmed the Church’s teaching, but would not “impose” that belief on others.

On Oct. 29, after a 90-minute meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Mr. Biden told reporters the pontiff said he could continue to receive the Eucharist.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and … keep receiving communion,” Mr. Biden said.

This week’s conference marked the bishops’ first in-person gathering in two years.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.