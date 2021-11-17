House Democrats’ campaign arm promoted President Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill in an ad that featured footage of a Russian Aeroflot airplane.

In the video ad, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee policy director Molly Carey explains the benefits of the package of highway, bridge and port projects that was Mr. Biden’s first legislative win.

As Ms. Carey boasts that the package will provide better airport experiences, an Aeroflot aircraft in flight is shown.

House Republicans’ campaign counterpart attacked the ad, alluding to the Democratic-led investigation into the disproven allegation that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

“Why is [Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney] using Russian airplanes in his ads about American infrastructure? Maybe Adam Schiff should investigate him … for incompetence,” the National Republican Congressional Committee said in a tweet.

Aeroflot is Russia’s largest airline, which became the recent center of controversy after allegations that it was involved in helping to transport thousands of migrants to Belarus. The company could face EU sanctions over the border crisis in Belarus.

The airline has denied any involvement in such organizing efforts.

