Federal agencies could authorize COVID-19 booster shots for all adults before the weekend, a fast turnaround that bypasses a key advisory committee.

The Food and Drug Administration is not expected to consult with an outside advisory group that pumped the brakes on President Biden’s push for widespread boosters about two months ago.

“I’m disappointed that our committee didn’t get a chance to review this recommendation,” Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrics professor at the University of Pennsylvania and member of the advisory panel, told The Washington Times. “I think it would have been valuable to the public to be able to hear our deliberations on this. Will be curious to hear the ACIP discussion on Friday.”

Members of the group have generally supported boosters for older persons and the medically frail but have taken a harder line on boosters for young people, saying the shots appear to be holding up on preventing hospitalization and death, and they need to analyze the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, that sometimes occurs after vaccination — particularly in teenage or young adult males.

The short-cut approval process comes a little more than a week after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their request to the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA regulators are now looking to act by Thursday, according to The New York Times, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has scheduled a three-hour meeting of its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to discuss boosters Friday.

The Biden administration is pushing for extra doses amid signs the vaccines’ power wanes after six months, and as cases tick up on the cusp of the holiday season.

Signoff from the FDA and CDC would open the floodgates to extra vaccine doses to all adults. Right now, subgroups who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago can come forward for an extra dose, and all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago can seek a booster.

States were starting to get ahead of the feds, however. New York City on Monday told health providers not to turn people away if they seek a booster, and Arkansas, California, Colorado and New Mexico opened the doors to all adults.

