House lawmakers on Wednesday will vote on a resolution that would censure Rep. Paul Gosar and remove him from his committee posts because of an animated video he posted online.

The video included a giant warrior with the face of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, being killed in a sword fight.

Rep. Ted Deutch, Florida Democrat, offered the legislation that would strip Mr. Gosar, Arizona Republican, of his seats on the Oversight Committee and Natural Resources Committee.

Mr. Gosar deleted the video after receiving widespread criticism about the clip and getting a call from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican.

A censure resolution is one of the most stringent forms of punishment in the lower chamber, and the censured member must stand in the well of the House while the resolution is read out loud by the speaker.

The last lawmaker to be censured was then-Rep. Charles Rangel, New York Democrat, in 2010 over various ethics violations.

House Democrats in February stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, of her committee assignments over offensive social media posts she made before she joined Congress. The posts disparaged several Democratic lawmakers.

The act of the majority stripping committee assignments of the minority was an unprecedented action in the House at the time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated what is the most stringent form of punishment the House can impose on a member. Expulsion from Congress is the most serious punishment against a member.

