A significant and wide-ranging survey from the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll recently revealed that 58% of the overall respondents think President Biden “is showing he is too old to be President.”

That opinion was held by 90% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 27% of Democrats. In addition, 53% “have doubts about his fitness for office”; 85% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

Now comes another poll which also addresses this disconcerting possibility.

“Voters have increasing doubts about the health and mental fitness of President Joe Biden, the oldest man ever sworn into the White House, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll,” wrote Marc Caputo, who covers national politics for Politico.

The survey revealed that 40% of voters surveyed agreed with the statement that Mr. Biden “is in good health,” while 50% disagreed.

“Asked whether Biden is mentally fit, voters are almost evenly split, with 46% saying he is and 48% disagreeing,” Mr. Caputo noted.

And the partisan breakdown of that finding? The survey found that only 11% of Republicans agree he is mentally fit, compared to 42% of independents and 78% of Democrats.

Voter concern about the matter appears to be getting more pronounced. A similar poll conducted just over a year ago revealed that 67% of the respondents agreed that the president was indeed mentally fit for the White House job.

“The new polling comes amid persistent questions about whether Biden — who turns 79 on Saturday — will run for reelection in three years, and as Democrats have grown increasingly concerned with the party’s gerontocracy. Biden says he will run again, but some longtime allies have raised doubts. Even ‘Saturday Night Live’ recently ribbed Biden over whether he was ‘lucid’,” Mr. Caputo wrote.

See more numbers and the particulars of the survey in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

FOR THE LEXICON

“The Seinfeld Summit.”

Here’s a handy new designation for the virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place Tuesday.

“This was the Seinfeld summit — nothing happened. And that works to Communist China’s advantage because all President Biden did was signal to Xi Jinping American acceptance of what should otherwise be an unacceptable status quo,” wrote Peter Navarro in an essay for Fox Business.

He is, of course, referring to the classic comedy “Seinfeld,” which was framed by its characters as much ado about “nothing” in several episodes.

Mr. Navarro, by the way, served as a White House assistant to President Trump for trade and manufacturing policy.

“In that status quo, Communist China continues to wage economic and cyber warfare on the United States. No pushback from Biden and they continue to hack our computers and take apart our manufacturing base,” Mr. Navarro continued.

“At least ‘Seinfeld’ was funny. Biden’s Neville Chamberlain-style appeasement is simply dangerous,” Mr. Navarro later concluded.

He is also the author of the new book “In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year,” which was published by All Seasons Press on Nov. 2.

HAPPY NEWS FOR THE GHOST ARMY

The “Ghost Army” — the top secret World War II-era Army unit that staged 20 daring and deceptive operations near the front lines of Europe — is up for the Congressional Gold Medal. Friends, families and fans of this remarkable group tell Inside the Beltway that 67 senators have now co-sponsored S.1404 — which means the bill can advance to a vote on the floor.

The legislation was originally introduced in the House by Reps. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire Democrat, and Chris Stewart, Utah Republican. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada Democrat, was the 67th senator to sign on.

This all takes place just in time to mark the birthday of George Dramis, one of nine surviving Ghost Army vets. He’ll celebrate his 97th birthday on Nov. 23.

For more information about the Ghost Army, visit GhostArmyLegacyProject.org or GhostArmy.com.

DEER NOT SO DEAR

Deer can be a problem in the middle of the nation’s capital. The National Park Service plans to reduce the white-tailed deer population in historic Rock Creek Park in the next four months. The 1,754 acre green space stretches through the city, having served as a site for Civil War fortification and been a federally managed park since 1890.

“Extensive safety measures will be in place to protect park visitors and neighbors during operations. Biologists, who are also highly trained firearms experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be working under the direction of natural resource management specialists and in coordination with U.S. Park Police and local law enforcement, to conduct reduction actions at night when the parks are normally closed,” the park service said in a statement.

An overabundance of deer has damaged Rock Creek Park in the last 20 years, notably in a marked decline in forest regeneration. A plan to reduce the deer population and remedy the damage was finalized in 2012, focused on long-term protection and restoration of native plants and promoting “a healthy and diverse forest,” the service advised.

There’s a bonus here as well.

The most recent actions to curb the deer population in Rock Creek Park produced 900 pounds of venison, which were donated to DC Central Kitchen, a nationally recognized community kitchen that recycles food from around the city and uses it as a tool to train unemployed adults for future career possibilities.

POLL DU JOUR

• 42% of registered U.S. voters are “very concerned” about the ongoing conflict between political parties; 36% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 35% are “somewhat concerned” about the conflict; 41% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 15% are “not too concerned”; 15% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 7% are “not concerned at all”; 8% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,998 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 13-15.

