The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “suspended” work on President Biden’s vaccine mandate after a federal appeals court hit pause on rules that would force companies with 100 more employees to require COVID-19 shots or regular testing.

OSHA pointed to the stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit but said the court fight over the regulation, known as an emergency temporary standard, isn’t over.

“The court ordered that OSHA ‘take no steps to implement or enforce’ the ETS until further court order,” the notice on its website says. “While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation.”

It was unclear when the notice was posted, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, taking a victory lap Wednesday, said it occurred on Tuesday.

“Earlier this month, I led a coalition in filing suit to halt OSHA‘s unlawful vaccine mandate, the first states to do so. Yesterday, OSHA announced that they would suspend enforcement of their illegal emergency temporary standard that mandates vaccines or testing on private employers,” Mr. Schmitt said. “This is a huge victory for the people of Missouri and businesses across the country, and an important step to completely halting these vaccine mandates, but there is more work to be done.

He said his own case is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, “and we’re optimistic that we will prevail in completely halting this vaccine mandate once and for all.”

Under Mr. Biden’s regulation, covered employers must take stock of which employees are vaccinated or not by early December.

Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask on the job and then submit to testing at least once a week as of Jan. 4.

Congressional and state Republicans, business groups and religious liberty advocates are fighting the mandate, saying it is an unprecedented overreach into Americans’ medical decisions and stretches OSHA‘s authority.

“OSHA‘s decision is just the latest evidence that a vaccine mandate is impractical, illegal, and needs to be scuttled immediately. The vaccine mandate is a job killer at a time when small businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and are suffering from a near-record labor shortage,” Alfredo Ortiz, president of the Job Creators Network, said Wednesday in a statement hailing the suspension. “We were the first small business advocacy group to sue the administration and we are proud to be leading this fight. This is the most important issue facing the country right now, and we are determined to win.”

The Washington Times requested comment from OSHA on which activities, in particular, are suspended since the regulation does not trigger penalties, which can be up to $14,000 per violation, until the new year.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.