A small business owner has filed a $21.9 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal, accusing its CNBC show “The Profit” of fraud by falsely pledging to enrich it.

Steve Weissmann, owner of the Tumbleweed Tiny House Co., filed the lawsuit filed last week in California Superior Court for Los Angeles County. He alleges that following the advice of “The Profit” host Marcus Lemonis bankrupted his company.

“I’m suffering from anxiety and depression because he ruined my business,” Mr. Weissmann, who appeared on Mr. Lemonis’ show four years ago, told The Washington Times. “Based on his direction, we made lots of changes to our business model and stopped selling custom work.”

A CNBC spokesperson told The Times that the network could not comment on pending legislation.

A spokesperson for Mr. Lemonis declined to comment on the lawsuit. Mr. Lemonis is the CEO of Camping World Holdings, an Illinois-based retailer of recreational vehicles and camping supplies.

