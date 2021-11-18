The chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly leaving her post amid a week of reports about White House infighting.

Communications chief Ashley Etienne will leave her post to pursue “other opportunities,” CNN reported Thursday, citing a “White House official.”

“Ashley is a valued member of the vice president’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration,” the official told CNN. “She is leaving the office in December.”

Ms. Etienne leaves as numerous networks have cited ongoing disputes between the Biden and Harris teams in the White House.

Citing “sources who’ve gotten calls,” CNN had earlier reported that several people on Ms. Harris’ team were looking to leave and had put out feelers to others for future jobs.

The reports about intra-White House tensions had become so pervasive in Washington that Ms. Harris herself went on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday to defuse them.

“We got the bipartisan infrastructure act passed and signed by the president … We’re getting things done and we’re doing it together,” she told ABC.

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether she thinks she’s being misused, Ms. Harris laughed and replied “No, I don’t.”

