Former President Donald Trump endorsed embattled Rep. Paul Gosar on Thursday, a day after the House censured the Arizona Republican for posting a cartoon image of himself killing a Democrat.

“Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump described the Congressman as “highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans. He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment.”

He gave Mr. Gosar his “complete and total” endorsement.

The House on Wednesday censured Mr. Gosar and stripped him of his committee posts in response to an anime-style video he posted online showing a sword fight in which he appears to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat.

Two Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, joined all Democrats in voting to censure Mr. Gosar.

